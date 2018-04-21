Beelden: UEFA Legends Match in Genève

21-4-2018 17:59 - Door: MaxKoehorst

Er zijn weer wat leuke beelden beschikbaar van de UEFA Legends Match voor solidariteit van zaterdagmiddag. De teams Ronaldinho en Figo namen het tegen elkaar op en Figo trok aan het langste eind; 3-4.

