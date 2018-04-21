Beelden: UEFA Legends Match in Genève

Er zijn weer wat leuke beelden beschikbaar van de UEFA Legends Match voor solidariteit van zaterdagmiddag. De teams Ronaldinho en Figo namen het tegen elkaar op en Figo trok aan het langste eind; 3-4.

🇬🇭 @MichaelEssien & @jamosfoundation 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MatchForSolidarity Want to know more about this special charity match, created to raise funds for disabled children? Visit https://t.co/fU8LXbhZ19 pic.twitter.com/qHiN7vqBju

They came.

They saw.

They went to play in the #MatchForSolidarity.



👉Discover 📸 highlights of the ⚽ stars visit to the Palais des Nations today: https://t.co/jTCbGEylyx

👉The big game is live right now. Watch: https://t.co/SHMXGSO8he pic.twitter.com/2rulhbjePj