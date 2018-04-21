Beelden: UEFA Legends Match in Genève
Er zijn weer wat leuke beelden beschikbaar van de UEFA Legends Match voor solidariteit van zaterdagmiddag. De teams Ronaldinho en Figo namen het tegen elkaar op en Figo trok aan het langste eind; 3-4.
Ondertussen in Genève 👉🏼 #Ajax-reünie bij de #MatchForSolidarity! ❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/RSbvZn27go— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) 21 april 2018
🇬🇭 @MichaelEssien & @jamosfoundation 🏴 #MatchForSolidarity— UEFA (@UEFA) 21 april 2018
Want to know more about this special charity match, created to raise funds for disabled children? Visit https://t.co/fU8LXbhZ19 pic.twitter.com/qHiN7vqBju
Visiting @unitednations before the #MatchForSolidarity @UEFA_Foundation @UEFA #uefa #unitednations #matchforsolidarity #geneva pic.twitter.com/JpOdmwlPdn— Gaizka Mendieta (@GaizkaMendieta6) 21 april 2018
They came.— UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) 21 april 2018
They saw.
They went to play in the #MatchForSolidarity.
👉Discover 📸 highlights of the ⚽ stars visit to the Palais des Nations today: https://t.co/jTCbGEylyx
👉The big game is live right now. Watch: https://t.co/SHMXGSO8he pic.twitter.com/2rulhbjePj
Watch #MatchForSolidarity LIVE!— UEFA (@UEFA) 21 april 2018
(Pierluigi says so...)
📲 https://t.co/ToQml8Kddw pic.twitter.com/k8aWxoA7sW
