FOTO: Het indrukwekkend trainingscomplex van Guangzou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande's $185 million academy, which has 24 coaches from Real Madrid, looks absolutely incredible.

50 full-size pitches ✅

2,500 students ✅

300 acres of land ✅



