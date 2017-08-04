FOTO: Officiele presentatie Neymar bij PSG
4-8-2017 14:26 - Door: M.d.Z.
Vrijdagmiddag wordt Neymar officieel gepresenteerd bij PSG, de Franse grootmacht is in de nopjes met de overgang.
Estreia pelo @PSGbrasil neste sábado? Olha aí o que o @neymarjr falou sobre a possibilidade! pic.twitter.com/nauHNvVlyY— Esporte Interativo (@Esp_Interativo) 4 augustus 2017
Daar is hij dan, de nieuwe nummer 10 van PSG: Neymar jr.! 💰💰💰💰 #psg #neymar #fcbarcelona pic.twitter.com/cWUG8qHsxp— ELF Voetbal ⚽️ (@elfvoetbal) 4 augustus 2017
