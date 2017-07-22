FOTO: Boateng in Nouri-shirt!
22-7-2017 15:47 - Door: MaxKoehorst
Kevin-Prince Boateng vindt het heftig voor Abdelhak Nouri en wilt met een speciale actie graag helpen.
I've decided to wear this shirt all season under my playing shirt!! To show my support and Because I pray for you #abdelhakNouri #prince7 pic.twitter.com/IdsF51N4Ie— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) 22 juli 2017
