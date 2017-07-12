FOTO: Officiële presentatie Loftus Cheek bij Crystal Palace
12-7-2017 16:48 - Door: M.d.Z.
De club van Frank de Boer heeft woensdagmiddag officieel bekend gemaakt dat de komst van Loftus Cheek rond is.
Vervolg: FOTO: Officiële presentatie Loftus Cheek bij Crystal Palace
Ruben will wear the number 8⃣ shirt for #CPFC 🦅— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) 12 juli 2017
Pre-order your 17/18 Home shirt here: https://t.co/6ZZDOJ71HA #CheekyLoan pic.twitter.com/yPJ73acGek
◄ vorige bericht ► volgende bericht
FOTO: Officiële presentatie Loftus Cheek bij Crystal Palace
Een korte samenvatting: De club van Frank de Boer heeft woensdagmiddag officieel bekend gemaakt dat de komst van Loftus Cheek rond is..