FOTO: Officiële presentatie Loftus Cheek bij Crystal Palace

De club van Frank de Boer heeft woensdagmiddag officieel bekend gemaakt dat de komst van Loftus Cheek rond is.

Ruben will wear the number 8⃣ shirt for #CPFC 🦅



Pre-order your 17/18 Home shirt here: https://t.co/6ZZDOJ71HA #CheekyLoan pic.twitter.com/yPJ73acGek