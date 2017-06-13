FOTO: Nieuwe thuisshirt van PSV

13-6-2017 16:54 - Door: M.d.Z.

PSV komt dinsdag 13 juni met de presentatie van het nieuwe thuisshirt, waar aankomende vrijdag 15 juni het nieuwe uitshirt ook gepresenteerd zal worden.

Vervolg: FOTO: Nieuwe thuisshirt van PSV


◄ vorige bericht ► volgende bericht





FOTO: Nieuwe thuisshirt van PSV

Een korte samenvatting: PSV komt dinsdag 13 juni met de presentatie van het nieuwe thuisshirt, waar aankomende vrijdag 15 juni het nieuwe uitshirt ook gepresenteerd zal worden..

Meest gelezen

 432x bekeken Feyenoord flirt voorzichtig met Boëtius voor eventuele terugkeer 376x bekeken PSV doelman Jeroen Zoet op radar van Itliaans Napoli 336x bekeken Ajax kent nu al record aan seizoenskaarten voor volgend seizoen 336x bekeken Isimat Mirin voor 5 miljoen naar Duits Hoffenheim 331x bekeken Fransen: Het is nog niet gespeeld, eerst Oranje nog pakken 235x bekeken Lindelöf eerste versterking voor Man. United 218x bekeken FC Porto laat Silva voor 38 miljoen naar AC Milan vertrekken 215x bekeken Dolberg gaat vakantie in met treffer voor Denemarken in WK kwalificatie