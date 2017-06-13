FOTO: Nieuwe thuisshirt van PSV
13-6-2017 16:54 - Door: M.d.Z.
PSV komt dinsdag 13 juni met de presentatie van het nieuwe thuisshirt, waar aankomende vrijdag 15 juni het nieuwe uitshirt ook gepresenteerd zal worden.
#PSV introduceert dinsdag nieuw thuisshirt, presentatie uitshirt is vrijdag. Nog geen rugsponsor of nieuwe speler: https://t.co/uvueAyYefE— Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) 12 juni 2017
