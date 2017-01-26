Manchester United verliest van Hull, maar is League Cup finalist

Waar Manchester United de heenwedstrijd in de halve finale van de League Cup had gewonnen van Hull City, kon het in het returnduel het voetje van het gaspedaal halen. Daar waar Hull City er nog wel in geloofde, kwam The Tigres nog wel op voorsprong door een makkelijk verkregen strafschop.

Na rust was het Rashford die de stand voor United weer gelijktrok en Mourinho op zijn verjaardag de juiste ontlading gaf. Toch was het net voor tijd toch weer Hull City die de 2-1 maakte en er nog in geloofde, al was het te laat en is Manchester United League Cup finalist op 26 februari tegen Southampton, ondanks het verlies donderdagavond tegen Hull City op de verjaardag van Mourinho.

Want to discuss Man Utd's progress to the #EFLCup final?



We are live with @sistoney67 . Get your questions in https://t.co/bKLSMJ5R5I pic.twitter.com/zBsvKJ6qwA — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) 26 januari 2017

Jose Mourinho has been speaking to #MUTV: "Wembley has a special meaning, a special feeling. I'm happy to be there." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/TCVpXRvwRs — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 26 januari 2017

