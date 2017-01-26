Manchester United verliest van Hull, maar is League Cup finalist

26-1-2017 23:36 - Door: M.d.Z.
Manchester United verliest van Hull, maar is League Cup finalist Het Engelse Manchester United heeft sinds 3 maanden geleden weer eens een wedstrijd verloren, dit keer in de halve finale van de League Cup.

Waar Manchester United de heenwedstrijd in de halve finale van de League Cup had gewonnen van Hull City, kon het in het returnduel het voetje van het gaspedaal halen. Daar waar Hull City er nog wel in geloofde, kwam The Tigres nog wel op voorsprong door een makkelijk verkregen strafschop.

 

 

 

 

Na rust was het Rashford die de stand voor United weer gelijktrok en Mourinho op zijn verjaardag de juiste ontlading gaf. Toch was het net voor tijd toch weer Hull City die de 2-1 maakte en er nog in geloofde, al was het te laat en is Manchester United League Cup finalist op 26 februari tegen Southampton, ondanks het verlies donderdagavond tegen Hull City op de verjaardag van Mourinho.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


