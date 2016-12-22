WTF: Ronaldo ziedend op zus Katia na seks met pokerster in zijn huis

22-12-2016 20:56 - Door: M.d.Z.
De zus van Ronaldo, Katia heeft het verbruikt bij de Portugese vedette. Waar Katia kort geleden nog seks heeft gehad met pokerster Claudio Coelho, gebeurde dat in het bed van Ronaldo.

 

Het multimiljoenen huis van Ronaldo, waar hij dus ook tijd met zijn zoontje doorbrengt. Toen Ronaldo lucht kreeg van het verhaal werd hij furieus

Coelho zelf liet deze reactie achter aan het adres van Ronaldo: 'It is normal for Cristiano Ronaldo not to like other people occupying his personal space. I understand hem fully, But the problem is that his sister had little judgements. dispite almost 40years old.'


